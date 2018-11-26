2 injured in Worcester crash that may have been result of shooting

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating a car crash Sunday night that may have been the result of the occupants being shot at, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Providence Street about 10 p.m. found a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man in a crumpled vehicle that had crashed into a wall, according to Worcester police.

The victims, who were taken to a nearby hospital, said they crashed while trying to get away from someone who had opened fire on them.

Police say they found numerous bullet holes in the victims’ car and a parked vehicle that had been hit by a stray bullet.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651 or by texting tips to 274637 TIPWPD + your message.

