2 injured in Worcester double shooting

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Worcester that left two people injured.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on Northhampton Street around 1 a.m. Monday learned that two people had been transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to a release issued by the department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 508-799-8651.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)