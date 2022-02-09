PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured after a Peabody home went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Ellsworth Road found heavy flames and smoke coming from a house.

Two people suffered injuries, including one person who was found on a back porch with severe burns, according to an officer at the scene.

Both victims were hospitalized and their current conditions have not been released.

Five people were said to have been inside the house when the fire started.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

