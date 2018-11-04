2 injured when building facade collapses in Brighton

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Sunday when the front facade of a building in Brighton collapsed onto the sidewalk.
Emergency crews responding to a reported building collapse at 85 Harvard Ave. around 3 p.m. found that the front facade of a one-story commercial building had collapsed, according to police.
Two people who were injured in the incident were treated by paramedics, fire officials said.
Everyone who was inside the building at the time was safely evacuated.
No additional information was immediately available.
