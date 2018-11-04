2 injured when building facade collapses in Brighton

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Sunday when the front facade of a building in Brighton collapsed onto the sidewalk.

Emergency crews responding to a reported building collapse at 85 Harvard Ave. around 3 p.m. found that the front facade of a one-story commercial building had collapsed, according to police.

Two people who were injured in the incident were treated by paramedics, fire officials said.

Everyone who was inside the building at the time was safely evacuated.

No additional information was immediately available.

Tech Rescue response to 85 Harvard Ave. Brighton at approx. 2:56 PM for a building collapse. This is a 1 story commercial building that the front facade has collapsed on to the sidewalk. 2 injuries confirmed by @BOSTON_EMS . All occupants safely evacuated. @bostonpolice on scene. pic.twitter.com/RmH8Y8QHnW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 4, 2018

Address for this incident has been updated to 75-85 Harvard Ave. Brighton. Heavy traffic in the area. @ISDBoston notified. pic.twitter.com/ur6BuwFgvZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 4, 2018

