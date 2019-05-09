2 injured when car slams into building, sparks fire in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after a driver slammed into a vacant building in Brockton Thursday night and sparked a two-alarm fire.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a car into a building in the area of Frederick Douglas Avenue about 8:30 p.m. found a vehicle that had gone through a fence, hit a utility pole, and crashed about six feet into the basement of a vacant building.

The crash ignited a fire that spread to the first and second floors, officials said.

The two people who were in the car were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

