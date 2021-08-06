POLAND, Maine (AP) — A man and a boy suffered suffered serious burns when something exploded next to a campfire in Poland, firefighters said Friday.

A container filled with some sort of combustible material ignited and created a sudden fire late Thursday, Fire Chief Thomas Printup told WMTW-TV.

Both victims suffered second- and third-degree burns to their upper bodies, hands and faces, and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren’t known on Friday.

Six or seven people gathered around the campfire about 150 feet from a home, Printup said. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

