2 injured when truck rolls over in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a truck rolled over in East Bridgewater.

Emergency crews responded just after 12 p.m. to Central Street for a report of a crash and found a truck on its side.

Officials say the driver and a passenger were injured in the crash. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no reports of property damage.

The truck has since been uprighted and cleared away.

The cause of the crash is under investigation

