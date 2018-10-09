LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHDH) — Authorities in Kentucky captured two men who escaped from a minimum-security prison over the weekend by hiding in trash cans.

Survellience video showed Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt popping out of garbage cans that fellow inmates rolled outside for pick up Saturday night.

Officers placed Stumler into custody Monday following tips from the community, according to police.

Hunt was reportedly apprehended a few hours later after a car chase.

