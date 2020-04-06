2 inmates stabbed during altercation at Shirley prison

SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two inmates were stabbed during an altercation at Sousa-Baranowski Correctional Center on Monday, officials said

The maximum-security prison was placed into lockdown after three inmates engaged in a fight with a homemade weapon inside the general population housing unit, according to a statement released by prison officials.

One of the inmates had to be transported to an outside hospital for treatment.

None of their names have been released.

The weapon was recovered and an investigation is underway at this time.

