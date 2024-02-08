BOSTON (WHDH) - Two JetBlue flights from Logan Airport were canceled Thursday morning after colliding while in the de-icing area, a Massport official said.

One of the aircrafts wingtips made contact with the other’s tail. There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox