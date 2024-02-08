BOSTON (WHDH) - Two JetBlue flights from Logan Airport were canceled Thursday morning after colliding while in the de-icing area, a Massport official said.

One of the aircrafts wingtips made contact with the other’s tail. There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)