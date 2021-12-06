LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire on Sunday that left two girls dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash just south of Exit 44 on I-93 northbound determined a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven by 36-year-old Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, had left the roadway and rolled over, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Couture was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The two juvenile female passengers suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone that may have further information related to this crash, please contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at 603-223-8993 or email at daniel.r.quartulli@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

