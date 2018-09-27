2 juveniles allegedly vandalized free home for single-leg amputee veteran in Hanson

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles caused $50,000 worth of damages when they vandalized a home under construction for a disabled veteran in Hanson over the weekend, police said.

Two boys smashed 24 windows, destroyed three doors and tampered with some installed lighting in a house on State Street being built by Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, according to Hanson police.

Alex Karalexis, the lead project manager, says the damage is so extensive that it will set them back weeks.

“This house is for a veteran. He’s a single-leg amputee, and his home right now doesn’t work for him on several levels,” Karalexis explained. “So what our organization does, we come in here, we build a fully functional handicapped home.”

The home if free for the wounded veteran but Karalexis said it costs constructions crews time and money.

“They’re all mortgage free,” Karalexis said. “We purchase the house and the only way to do that is with the generosity of corporations. Every penny counts and the pennies go toward the projects.”

Officers received a report of vandalism Monday and learned that neighbors saw two boys in the area Saturday night, police said.

An investigation led to the identification of two juveniles after officers canvassed the neighborhood and surveillance footage from neighbors.

The two juveniles were reportedly brought to the station by their parents Monday night.

“This incident is disheartening,” Police Chief Michael Miksch said. “When a Veteran and his family, who have sacrificed so much for our country, become the victim of a senseless crime it hurts us all. The parents of the two juveniles understand the pain this has caused and we appreciate their cooperation. Lt. Casey and Officer Sullivan did a great job working with witnesses to identify those responsible.“

The boys will appear in Plymouth Juvenile Court at a later date to answer to the vandalism charges.

