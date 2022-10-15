CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a February shooting in Cambridge after a multi-month investigation.

The two suspects, a 16-year-old Somerville boy and a 17-year-old Lynn boy, were arrested on warrants from Cambridge District Court on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card.

According to Cambridge Police, a series of gunshots were reportedly fired in the area of Windsor Street near Harvard Street in The Port neighborhood around 7:21 p.m. on Feb. 15. Officers responding to the scene recovered over 10 shell casings and several rounds of ammunition. The initial investigation also found that four residential buildings were hit with gunfire. Two suspects were reportedly going through nearby backyards after the shooting. No residents or officers were injured in the incident.

After a multi-month investigation with community partners, local, state and federal agencies, officers obtained search warrants and later determined probable cause for the arrest of the two juveniles.

“We continue to be hyper-focused on curtailing gun violence in our city,” said Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow. “However, it is incredibly sad to see teenagers locally and around the region resorting to guns. Collectively, we need to wrap our arms around those that are struggling and need help. Particularly, the young people in our communities.”

So far, eight suspects have been arrested in connection with shootings and gunshot-related incidents in Cambridge in 2022.

