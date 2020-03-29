2 juveniles charged with armed robbery in Dartmouth parking lot

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles were arrested after police say they brandished a BB gun and stole a pair of headphones from another teen on Saturday in Dartmouth.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery around 4:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Dartmouth Street found a teen who said two people approached him and one stole his Airpods after brandishing a knife and gun, according to police.

Officers conducted a search in the area which led them to the homes of both suspects.

Parents of the juveniles helped officers identify the suspects, one from Dartmouth and another from New Bedford, who were placed under arrest and charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, police said.

A BB gun matching the description of the weapon brandished in the robbery was also discovered and seized by police.

