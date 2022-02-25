LUDLOW, Mass. (AP) — Two boys ages 12 and 13 are facing charges in connection with vandalism at a Catholic church in Massachusetts, police said.

The boys will be summoned to juvenile court to face two felony counts of vandalizing property and one count of vandalizing a church stemming from white spray paint found on a statue, a clothing donation box, and a sign at St. Elizabeth Parish in Ludlow, police said in a statement Thursday.

Officers responded to the church at about 3 p.m. Tuesday after getting a report about two boys spray painting a clothing drop box in the church parking lot, police said. The box was painted with several words, including profanities, police said.

Police also found paint on the statue and the sign.

Officers found two boys nearby matching the description provided to police. One boy was riding a bike with fresh white paint on the tire, police said.

The boys were turned over to the custody of their parents.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)