IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident is being hailed for his quick actions after two juveniles in a canoe needed rescue in Ipswich on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to Hood Pond around 12 p.m. after learning two juveniles were yelling for help after their canoe flipped over, according to Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas and Fire Chief Paul J. Parisi.

When they arrived, they learned a resident from across the street had heard the calls for help and he and a neighbor had paddled about 100 yards out and grabbed onto the canoe the juveniles were clinging to and brought them back to shore.

Both juveniles were evaluated by ActionEMS and released to their parents. The Good Samaritan was evaluated on scene by Topsfield Fire and released.

“This was a very close call, but it ended with the best possible outcome thanks to a Good Samaritan acting quickly,” Parisi said in a statement. “Our thanks to our mutual aid partners from Topsfield for responding so quickly to this incident. Please let this serve as a reminder to residents that while warmer weather is approaching, the water in our ponds, rivers, and the bay are still very cold. Hypothermia can overcome a person in this water in a matter of minutes. Always wear a Personal Floatation Device (PFD) while on a watercraft. “

