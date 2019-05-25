2 kayakers, 1 bystander rescued from Cape Cod waters

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials in Bourne say two kayakers and a bystander had to be rescued from the tumultuous waters.

Crews responding to reports of two kayakers overturned off the coast of Sagamore Beach found a man unconscious on the beach as witnesses worked to deliver CPR according to the Bourne Fire Department.

The kayakers told crews they began having trouble due to high winds and were blown out of their kayaks into the cold ocean.

Bystanders on the beach called 911 and jumped into the water to try and help.

One man who witnessed the incident jumped in the water but quickly got into trouble himself.

He was pulled from the ocean and given CPR.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One other person was evaluated at the scene but was deemed healthy.

