2 kayakers, 1 bystander rescued from water off Cape Cod

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials in Bourne say two kayakers and a bystander had to be rescued from the tumultuous waters off Cape Cod on Saturday.

Crews responding to reports of two kayakers whose kayaks had overturned off the coast of Sagamore Beach found a man unconscious on the beach and witnesses administering CPR, according to Bourne fire officials.

The kayakers told responders they had trouble in the high winds and were blown out of their kayaks and into the cold ocean.

Bystanders on the beach called 911 and jumped into the water to try and help.

One man who jumped in the water to help was pulled from the ocean and given CPR.

The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One other person was evaluated at the scene but was deemed healthy.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)