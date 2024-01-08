BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews rescued two kayakers who became stranded on an island after capsizing in a storm on Sunday.

Fire crews could be seen using inflatable boats to bring the kayakers to safety.

Officials say the two people were stuck out on the island for about an hour and one of them was suffering from hypothermia when they were rescued.

