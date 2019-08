NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children and one adult were taken to a hospital for heat-related symptoms after a school bus broke down in Newton.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene on Route 9 and Chestnut Street when a school bus carrying 30 children and adults from a summer camp broke down.

The three were taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area while crews worked to clear it.