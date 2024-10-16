Two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Greenland, N.H. Wednesday, according to New Hampshire State Police.

At around 1:13 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near mile marker 9.2, where they found a 24-year-old Massachusetts man and a 58-year-old woman from Virginia dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

Steve Le, 24, of Methuen, was driving a 2023 Toyota Camry northbound when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed the median into the southbound lanes, police said. The Camry struck a 2019 Ford Econoline driven by Leslie Lynn, 58, of Roanoke, Va., causing the Econoline to cross the median into the northbound side, authorities said.

Emergency crews pronounced Le and Lynn dead at the scene, and a passenger inside the Econoline was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

As of 4:30 p.m., both the northbound and southbound sides of I-95 remained closed near the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Brian Hanna at Brian.D.Hanna@dos.nh.gov.

