NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) — Authorities say two people were killed and two others were injured early Wednesday morning in a head-on collision in Norwood.

Norwood police and fire responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a crash involving two vehicles on Walpole Street.

Upon arrival, police say officers found a Toyota Camry with extensive front-end damage on the side of the road and a Dodge Ram pickup, also with front-end damage.

The driver of the Camry, 20-year-old Victoria Cody, of Norwood, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the front seat, 22-year-old Alex Pandolfo, also of Norwood, was taken to Norwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second passenger was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The pickup truck driver was taken to Norwood Hospital with a leg injury.

Norwood police, state police and the Norfolk District Attorney are investigating.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

