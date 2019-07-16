2 killed, 29 hurt when pendulum ride snaps at amusement park

(WHDH) — At least two people were killed and another 29 were injured in a horrific pendulum ride accident at an amusement park in India on Sunday.

The Times of India reports a load-bearing cable on a swinging ride snapped at Ahmedabad’s Kankaria Adventure Park, causing the structure to topple to the ground with riders strapped in their seats.

Video shared on Twitter showed the moment the ride’s main shaft malfunctioned as panicked parkgoers looked on.

The park was evacuated after the collapse.

As of Monday, at least three of the victims were in critical condition, according to the news outlet.

The cause of the malfunction is under investigation.

