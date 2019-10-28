2 killed, 3 hurt in Maine crash outside market

SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — Police say two people were killed and three others injured in an SUV in Sabattus, Maine.

The Sabattus Police Department said the vehicle, which had four occupants, caught fire after crashing into a beverage truck that was unloading at a market at 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Police Chief Sheila Wetherbee said the driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Wabah Sahal Salat, and one of his passengers, 48-year-old Shariffa Shale Ali, were pronounced dead at the scene. Wetherbee said two other passengers and the driver of the beverage truck were transported to a hospital.

She says two bystanders assisted by extinguishing the fire and removing one of the two survivors.

Police are reconstructing the accident. Wetherbee said all four in the SUV were members of Lewiston’s Somali community.

