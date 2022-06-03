CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver and passenger died Friday morning in Chelmsford after hitting a deer, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

At 5:13 a.m., patrols from the Concord Barracks responded to a crash on I-495 North in Chelmsford near a rest stop. Upon arrival, they found the driver’s SUV swerved into a wooded median and rolled over. The driver was confirmed deceased. Police later confirmed that a second occupant of the car also died, as did the deer.

Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests that the car rolled after hitting the deer. Neither victim been identified.

One lane was closed to traffic Friday morning, and crash reconstruction is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox