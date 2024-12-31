RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A single car crash late Monday in Raynham left two individuals dead and a third in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Raynham police and fire departments responded to reports of a crash on East Brittania Street near Thrasher Street at about 9:25 p.m. Monday.

“Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a 2017 Hyundai Elantra leaning up against a tree,” officials said in a statement. “A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle went airborne before hitting the tree.”

The driver, Averi Costa-Burton, 26, of Fall River, was ejected from the vehicle. Two passengers remained in the vehicle, Dorryn Robinson, 28, of New Bedford, and an unnamed 25-year-old male from Fall River.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene; Costa-Burton was transported to an area hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

The unnamed 25-year-old, who was sitting in the back seat, was flown via medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

