2 killed in pickup truck crash in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were killed in a serious crash involving a pickup truck Tuesday evening in Stoughton.

Officers responding around 5:30 p.m. to a crash on Plain Street found a mangled pickup truck that had crashed into a tree.

The extent of the injuries suffered by those involved was not immediately clear.

State police are assisting with the investigation. No additional details were available.

This truck is unrecognizable after crashing into a tree in Stoughton. State police on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/NjWqdkNUXG — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) May 8, 2018

