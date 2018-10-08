CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were killed in an early morning head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Route 3 in Chelmsford, officials said.

Troopers responding to multiple calls reporting a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in excess of 100 mph on the northbound side of the highway around 1:28 a.m. Monday received word several minutes later that a serious crash had occurred prior to Exit 32, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation determined the Nissan Altima, which was driven by a 42-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire man, struck a 2010 Dodge Avenger being driven by a 21-year-old man from Hudson, New Hampshire head-on. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neither of the victims’ names have been released.

The crash is being investigated by members of the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.

