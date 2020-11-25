CLINTON, Conn. (AP) — Two people were killed early Wednesday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Connecticut involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer, police said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in Clinton, closing southbound lanes of the highway for several hours between exits 63 and 64. The road was reopened around 8 a.m.

Clinton is about about 22 miles (35.4 kilometers) east of New Haven.

