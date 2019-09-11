2 landlords plead guilty in connection with Everett blaze that injured 2 firefighters

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two landlords pleaded guilty in connection to an Everett blaze that seriously injured two firefighters in July of 2018, according to officials.

Muddasir Bari and Nargis Bhatti both of Everett were sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to attend a two hour Burn Education Training session in addition to paying fees after two firefighters were injured trying to save a resident after a multifamily home on Moris Street went up in flames, according to a release issued by District Attorney Marian Ryan.

“Yesterday, these defendants accepted responsibility for their actions. Their violations of the Building Code put the public at risk and endangered the lives of two firefighters. The facts of this case demonstrate the bravery and focus of the firefighters who, even after two of them were seriously injured, continued the rescue operation. This prosecution reflects how seriously we take the enforcement of those regulations that are in place to minimize the risk to all first responders and to the public,” Ryan said.

Bari and Bhatti were charged with one count each of wanton and reckless disregard for building code violations that resulted in serious bodily injury under the Comprehensive Fire Safety Act, passed as a result of the 2003 The Station Nightclub fire.

“In our society, fire and building codes are written from the lessons learned from past tragedies. We don’t need to learn those lessons twice and must hold those accountable who put people in harm’s way by ignoring them,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)