MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Two lanes are closed on Interstate 495 northbound in Middleborough after a driver was killed in a fiery crash Friday evening.

Troopers responding to I-495 prior to exit 3 around 4:30 p.m. found the car on fire and partially in the woods.

Fire crews have since extinguished the flames.

A single occupant of the vehicle has been pronounced dead, state police said. Their name has not been released at this time.

Drivers are getting by in the breakdown lane.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

