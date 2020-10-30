CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two lanes on Interstate 95 southbound in Canton have been shut down after a flatbed truck went off the road and into the woods.

The operator of the truck suffered a minor injury, according to state police.

The crash happened amid the first snow of the season.

No additional information has been released.

Troopers on scene, Rt 95 south,

Canton, for flatbed off road into the woods. Minor injury to operator. Two left lanes closed. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/ny5LVGnppw — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 30, 2020

