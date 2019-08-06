BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — An ancestry test revealed that two men in Florida had more in common than their careers in law enforcement.

David Stull, a sergeant with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, reached out to Boynton Beach police officer Eric Reynolds last month after taking the 23andMe test.

“Good morning, my name is David Stull. According to 23andMe, we are half-brothers. I was adopted as an infant and have very little knowledge of my family history, so I have no way of knowing the validity of this,” Stull wrote in an email to Reynolds.

Reynolds had gone through 23andMe three years ago to learn more about his family’s ancestry and health information. He also had been curious about the possibility of unknown relatives but he never imagined he would discover he had a half-brother.

Reynolds and Stull, who live just a few hours away from each other in central Florida, met for the first time at Stull’s house on July 20.

“It was like meeting a clone of me,” Reynolds said. “It was overwhelming and exciting and bit of sadness at the same time. We’ve been texting all the time. We’re alike in so many ways. I have someone I can talk to, trust as brothers and cops. It feels great.”

Stull also took time to visit Reynolds and his family in Boynton Beach last Thursday.

