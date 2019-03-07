2 law enforcement officers shot during training exercise at Boston police firing range

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two law enforcement officers from an outside agency were wounded during a live training exercise at a Boston Police Department shooting range in Quincy on Thursday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the Moon Island Boston Police Firing Range found a pair of officers suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The officers, whose names have not been released, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No suspect is at large, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

