LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Lawrence men were arraigned last Thursday on a slew of charges following an investigation into a major drug trafficking operation.

Christian Arias-Peguero, 37, is facing eight counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of trafficking cocaine, while Angel Collazo-Martinez, also 37, is facing five counts of trafficking fentanyl, one count of trafficking cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and one count possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday.

They appeared in Essex Superior Court, where they each ordered held on $250,000 cash bail.

Arias-Peguero and Collazo-Martinez were arrested in July following a months-long investigation.

Arias-Peguero allegedly sold about 280 grams of fentanyl on seven different occasions to an undercover officer and Martinez allegedly sold about 108 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer on four different occasions.

A search warrant executed at a Lawrence apartment that the suspects shared led to the seizure of about 150 grams of fentanyl, 5000 grams of lactose, a cutting agent often mixed with fentanyl to create a greater volume of the illegal opioid, approximately 50 grams of cocaine, a drug press used for packaging, and over $4,000 in cash, Healey’s office said.

Arias-Peguero and Collazo-Martinez are due back in court on Feb. 23.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)