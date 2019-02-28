2 Lawrence residents arrested on drug, weapons charges

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Lawrence residents are facing weapons and drug trafficking charges after police say they were caught with cocaine, fentanyl, an illegal gun, and ammunition.

Officers executing a search warrant on Kendall Street arrested Johanna Planco, 35, and Javiel Nieves, 30, after finding 99.3 grams of cocaine, 30.2 grams of fentanyl, a gun, ammo, and $734 cash, according to Lawrence police.

Both were arraigned in Lawrence District Court on narcotics trafficking and firearms-related charges.

The search warrant was obtained through a joint operation conducted by the Lawrence and Billerica police departments and the US Secret Service.

