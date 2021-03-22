WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Two Lawrence residents died after being ejected from a car following a crash on Interstate 93 southbound in Windham, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash in the area of exit 3 just before 5 a.m. learned that Lesley Martinez Velazquez, 23, and Sasha Peralta, 31, both of Lawrence, had been ejected from a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed through a guardrail and rolled down an embankment, according to state police.

They were both pronounced dead as a result of their injuries.

State police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash; however, it remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Trooper Edward Perciballi at Edward.M.Perciballi@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-6172.

