LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two swimming pools in Lawrence have been closed due to coronavirus concerns.

The Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins and the Geisler Memorial swimming pools have been shut down until further notice after an individual at each facility came into close contact with someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

DCR is in the process of having the facilities deep cleaned and santizied.

@MassDCR has issued the following recreational advisory for the Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins Swimming Pool in the City of Lawrence: pic.twitter.com/d7yAyZbYYm — MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 16, 2020

@MassDCR has issued the following recreational advisory for the Geisler Memorial Swimming Pool in Lawrence: pic.twitter.com/Urm7u4JC19 — MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 16, 2020

