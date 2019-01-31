BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lowell man on parole and another with an outstanding warrant for homicide were indicted Thursday for heroin and fentanyl trafficking, officials said.

Joshua Ramos-Rios, 30, and Anderson Daniel Jorge Cruz, 20, were indicted in federal court in Boston for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and fentanyl, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.

Ramos-Rios, who is currently on parole in Mass. for drug and firearm offenses, and Jorge Cruz, who has an outstanding warrant for homicide in Allentown, Pennsylvania, were arrested on Jan. 23 following the seizure of more than a kilogram of suspected heroin and fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The two men face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

