HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people from Lowell suffered serious injuries after their car rolled over on a New Hampshire highway Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses saw a brown 2003 Subaru Forester traveling south in the left lane of Intestate 293 in Hooksett when it began to drift toward the center median, before overcorrecting itself to the right, according to N.H. State Police.

The car then rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof in the wood line off the right side of the highway.

Multiple bystanders, including an off-duty trooper and an off-duty Amherst firefighter, attempted to render aid to the driver, 25-year-old Melissa Boualaphanh, and her passenger, 38-year-old Jared Phoev, both of whom were trapped in the vehicle, state police said.

Emergency crews responding to the scene were able to remove Boualaphanh and Phoev from the car.

Boualaphanh was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with life-threatening injuries.

Phoev was taken to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester with serious injuries before being transported to a Boston-area hospital for further treatment.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Winslow at (603) 223-4203 or at Jacob.A.Winslow@dos.nh.gov.

