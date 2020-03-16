LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Lowell residents tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, marking the first cases in the city, officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health notified the City of Lowell on Sunday about the two cases, according to the Lowell City Manager’s Office.

The cases are being handled according to protocols recommended by the DPH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Lowell Health Department is working to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed to the presumptive positive cases.

There have been 119 presumptive and 45 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts as of Sunday, health officials announced.

The City of Lowell is recommending that the public wash their hands often and thoroughly, avoid touching their face with unwashed hands, cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing, clean and disinfect surface areas frequently, avoid mass gatherings, avoid close contact with those who are sick, and stay home if they are sick.

