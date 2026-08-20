LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Lynn police officers were placed on administrative leave this month for potentially misusing Flock camera data.

“On August 12, the Lynn Police Department implemented the Audit Assist tool developed by Flock Safety,” police said in a statement. “During its initial use, the audit process identified anomalies in searches that required further review. This review revealed a concerning pattern in some searches.”

As a result of those patterns, two officers were placed on administrative leave and an internal affairs investigation was initiated, police said.

“If it is determined that an officer conducted searches in violation of department policy, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” police said. “It is also important to note that based on the detailed analysis conducted, none of the searches pertained to or were involved in immigration enforcement.”

Access to the Flock system has been restricted to personnel with the rank of Lieutenant and higher while the department reviews its License Plate Reader technology “to ensure that appropriate safeguards, accountability measures, and oversight procedures are in place.”

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