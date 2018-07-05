2 Maine men facing drug, weapons charges after Haverhill traffic stop

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men Maine are facing drug and weapons charges after state police say they found a gun, ammo, and drugs during a traffic stop in Haverhill early Thursday morning.

A trooper patrolling Route 125 in Haverhill initiated a traffic stop about 3:06 a.m. after he noticed a westbound Ford Taurus with a defective plate light, according to state police.

Nicholas A. Tanous, 27, of East Millinocket, and Travis J. Dickey, 28, of Medway, were arrested after a search of the vehicle uncovered a .45 caliber Smith & Wesson 1911SC handgun, .45 caliber ammunition, 9 mm ammunition, a BB pistol, 12 white pills believed to be Xanax, a digital scale with what is believed to be heroin residue, and $3,790 in cash, state police said.

Tanous and Dickey were both charged with illegally possessing a firearm, illegally carrying a firearm, and possessing a Class E drug. Tanous is facing an additional charge of possessing a Class A drug.

