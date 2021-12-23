(WHDH)–On Thursday, United Airlines and Delta both announced the cancellation of more than 200 flights ahead of the Christmas holiday due to a nationwide spike in omicron variant COVID-19 cases.

A United Airlines spokesperson told 7NEWS that more than 130 cancellations are planned for Friday.

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” said the United Airlines spokesperson. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights […]we’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.”

Delta Airlines is also canceling nearly 100 flights. In a statement, they said:

“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying — before canceling around 90 flights for Friday. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight.”

United Airlines added that although it is notifying impacted customers in advance of them arriving at the airport, the best way to get the most up-to-date information is to visit the Flight Aware website.

