2 major water main breaks flood busy Manchester, NH streets

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two major water main breaks flooded the streets of Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday night.

The Water Works Department was just finishing the first repair when the received a call about flooding in the area around a major intersection.

The break is happening at an active construction site.

Crews said they are having a difficult time shutting the water off to begin making repairs.

