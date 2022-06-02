BOSTON (WHDH) - Two manhole covers have exploded in Boston during the morning commute, according to the city’s police department.

A call came in at 8:40 a.m. that the covers had exploded at the intersection of Summer Street and High Street. Boston Police officers are on scene to assist with traffic control.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

