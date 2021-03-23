ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - With temperatures warming in the Bay State, many residents are looking forward to beach days along the coast.

Condé Nast Traveler recently named Rockport and Oaks Bluff among the top 10 best beach towns on the East Coast.

Rockport boasts “excellent seafood, beautiful beaches, and historic landmarks,” according to the magazine company, while people who take a ferry trip over to Oaks Bluffs are greeted with “colorful gingerbread houses” and “a circular green overlooking the sea.”

Bar Harbor, Maine was also named among the top beach towns, along with Newport, Rhode Island.

