2 Mass. breweries forced to close after COVID-positive customer goes ‘bar hopping while waiting for test results’

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts breweries that are within a stone’s throw of each other were forced to close after a COVID-positive customer decided to “go bar hopping while waiting for their test results” over the weekend.

Bone Up Brewing and Night Shift Brewing, both of which are located in Everett, had to close on Monday to undergo a deep cleaning.

“Why people decide to go bar hopping while waiting for their test results is beyond us. We will be closed today to give ourselves time to clean everything and collect ourselves,” Bone Up wrote in an Instagram post on Labor Day. “We received a call early today from a group that was here early yesterday afternoon. One member of their party found out they were COVID positive.”

Bone Up added that it has since contacted everyone who sat at or near the infected guest’s table and all staff members were getting tested for the virus.

Nigh Shift said in an Instagram post that they would be closed “due to some standard safety precautions.”

“All relevant parties will be informed of any information they might need to know,” Night Shift added.

The breweries are about one-tenth of a mile away from each other and are within walking distance.

Both establishments have since reopened to the public.

