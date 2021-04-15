2 Mass. cities ranked among best places in America to ‘get stoned’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts cities rank among the best places in America to “get stoned,” according to a new study.

In celebration of a number of states legalizing recreational marijuana and as 4/20 approaches, LawnStarter says it compared 94 cities in an effort to pinpoint the best place to have a “smoking good time.”

The yard care company compared the cities based on 12 indicators, including volume of Google searches for “marijuana” and “weed,” access to dispensaries and head shops, and availability of pot-friendly lodging and smoking lounges.

Boston checked in as the 8th best city to get stoned in, while Worcester was ranked 20th.

Denver topped the ranking, followed by Los Angeles and San Francisco to round out the top three cities.

To view the full ranking, click here.

