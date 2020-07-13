2 Mass. communities land on list of ‘most & least stressed’ cities in America

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts communities landed on WalletHub’s 2020 list of “most & least stressed” cities in America, along with many other places across New England.

With nearly four in 10 Americans experiencing significant stress due to COVID-19, the personal-finance website said it set out to determine where people cope best with their stress by comparing 180 cities across 42 key metrics.

The data set ranges from how vulnerable the state is to COVID-19 to average weekly work hours to divorce and suicide rates, according to WalletHub.

Worcester ranked among the top 50 most stressed cities in the country, checking in at 49th on the list.

Boston wasn’t far behind at 61st, partly because it is one of the top 5 least affordable places to live, the ranking found.

Cleveland, Ohio, is said to be the most stressed city, while Lincoln, Nebraska, is the least stressed.

Other New England cities on the list are as follows:

46. Bridgeport, Connecticut

47. New Haven, Connecticut

48. Providence, Rhode Island

83. Warwick, Rhode Island

90. Lewiston, Maine

119. Manchester, New Hampshire

158. Portland, Maine

159. Nashua, New Hampshire

166. Burlington, Vermont

175. South Burlington, Vermont

To view the full list of cities, click here.

